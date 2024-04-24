Eagle Deliveries Delayed By Editor | April 24, 2024 | 0 Due to the delivery truck breaking down between our press and Goldthwaite, newspaper distribution was delayed today, Wednesday, April 24. Vendors and machines are stocked, but postal deliveries may be a day late. Thank you for your patience. Posted in Breaking News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Schwartz Ad April 24, 2024 | No Comments » Goldthwaite Eagle Classifieds April 24, 2024 Mills County Judge’s Report April 18, 2024 | No Comments » Burn Ban Lifted October 25, 2023 | No Comments »