From the Mills County Commissioners:

In Conjunction with San Saba County, due to the expected high volume of traffic during the Solar Eclipse, will close the Regency Bridge on Mills County Road 433 to FOOT TRAFFIC ONLY. This will begin at 8:00am on April 4, 2024 and reopen on April 9, 2024 at 8:00 am.

Thank you for your patience and understanding and any inconvenience.

Stay safe!