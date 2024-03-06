Mills County Unofficial Election Results for March 5 Primary – Final
9:45 p.m. Update:
• Unofficial Final Primary Election results are posted below.
• There will be a late May runoff election for Mills County Sheriff between James Jones (41% of the vote) and James Purcell (29% of the vote).
• Full Mills County primary election results are posted here for viewing: Unofficial Final Primary Election Results
• All results are unofficial until canvassed by their respective entities.
• For Republican Primary Ballot Proposition information, see this page: https://texasgop.org/republican-primary-ballot-propositions/
• See the March 13 edition of the Goldthwaite Eagle for the full election recap.
8:11 p.m. Update:
• Early Voting results have been released, and are posted below, with the Mills County Sheriff race showing James Jones with a healthy 43% of the early vote, and James Purcell and Daniel Garza in a tight race for second place with 27% and 23%, respectively.
• To avoid a runoff election, one candidate will have to secure more than 50% of the vote. Otherwise, the top two placements tonight will be candidates in an upcoming runoff election.
• For the Mills County Republican County Chair seat, in early voting, Buddy Williams leads Spring Grosenbacher 80% to 20%.
• Further results from election day will be posted as they are available.
• Full Early Voting results (unofficial until canvassed) are available here: Unofficial Early Voting Results
7:24 p.m. Update:
• Polls have closed in Mills County. Updates will be posted as results are available.
5 p.m. Update:
• Polls close in two hours (7 p.m.) for the March 5 Primary Election.
• Voting locations by precinct are listed below, as provided by Mills County election officials.
• We’ll update this page throughout the evening as unofficial results are posted.
• All numbers are unofficial until canvassed by their respective entities.
2 Comments
Do they have the early voting results yet?
I have not received early voting results yet, as of 7:56 p.m. But I will post them as soon as they come in. – James