Mills County Unofficial Election Results for March 5 Primary – Final

9:45 p.m. Update:

• Unofficial Final Primary Election results are posted below.

• There will be a late May runoff election for Mills County Sheriff between James Jones (41% of the vote) and James Purcell (29% of the vote).

• Full Mills County primary election results are posted here for viewing: Unofficial Final Primary Election Results

• All results are unofficial until canvassed by their respective entities.

• For Republican Primary Ballot Proposition information, see this page: https://texasgop.org/republican-primary-ballot-propositions/

• See the March 13 edition of the Goldthwaite Eagle for the full election recap.

8:11 p.m. Update:

• Early Voting results have been released, and are posted below, with the Mills County Sheriff race showing James Jones with a healthy 43% of the early vote, and James Purcell and Daniel Garza in a tight race for second place with 27% and 23%, respectively.

• To avoid a runoff election, one candidate will have to secure more than 50% of the vote. Otherwise, the top two placements tonight will be candidates in an upcoming runoff election.

• For the Mills County Republican County Chair seat, in early voting, Buddy Williams leads Spring Grosenbacher 80% to 20%.

• Further results from election day will be posted as they are available.

• For Republican Primary Ballot Proposition information, see this page: https://texasgop.org/republican-primary-ballot-propositions/

• Full Early Voting results (unofficial until canvassed) are available here: Unofficial Early Voting Results

7:24 p.m. Update:

• Polls have closed in Mills County. Updates will be posted as results are available.

5 p.m. Update:

• Polls close in two hours (7 p.m.) for the March 5 Primary Election.

• Voting locations by precinct are listed below, as provided by Mills County election officials.

• We’ll update this page throughout the evening as unofficial results are posted.

• All numbers are unofficial until canvassed by their respective entities.