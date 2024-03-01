Martin’s Mill tops Lady Eagles with big 3rd quarter, 54-43

By Mike Lee

Eagle Contributor

The Martin’s Mill Lady Mustangs rallied for a 54-43 win over the Goldthwaite Lady Eagles on Friday in the UIL Class 2A girls state basketball tournament semifinals at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

The loss ended Goldthwaite’s 23-game win streak. It was the Lady Eagles’ first loss since Dec. 2, 2023, against Cisco – a span of three months.

The Lady Eagles finished 34-4 this season. The 34 wins set a school record, breaking last year’s record of 30 wins.

Tradition-rich Martin’s Mill (35-5) advanced to the state championship game for the 10th time. The Lady Mustangs are seeking their seventh state title and their first since 2019.

Hope Hermesmeyer posted a double-double while leading Goldthwaite with 20 points, including four 3-point goals, and 11 rebounds. She also handed out a team-high four assists. Hermesmeyer finished 7-of-19 shooting from the field, including 4-of-9 from 3-point range.

Goldthwaite’s Addisyn Howard added 10 points – all in the first half – including 3-of-6 shooting from 3-point range. Teammate Lainey Jernigan scored nine points, including 5 of 6 free throws. Lanna Gore and Jemma Williams added two points each. Howard also had five rebounds and three assists.

Kara Nixon, the Lady Mustangs’ 5-foot-10 freshman, scored 18 points on 7-of-17 shooting from the field. Nixon also led Martin’s Mill in assists with five and steals with four. Kate Lindsey, the only Martin’s Mill senior, added 13 points on 4-of-9 shooting from 3-point range.

Sophomore Alli Vaughan added 12 points and a team-high eight rebounds for the Lady Mustangs. Other scorers for Martin’s Mill were 5-10 Ruthie Mein with seven points and 6-1 McKenna Wise with four points.

The taller Lady Mustangs outscored the Lady Eagles 28-10 in the paint, and Martin’s Mill converted 13 Goldthwaite turnovers into 11 points. The Lady Mustangs committed just five turnovers.

Goldthwaite led 26-25 after Hermesmeyer made a 3-point shot 30 seconds into the third quarter. But the Lady Eagles didn’t make another field goal until Hermesmeyer’s 3-pointer at the third-quarter buzzer – a span of seven-and-one-half minutes.

During their field-goal drought, the Lady Eagles were 0-of-6 from the field with three turnovers. They did make three free throws – two by Gore and one by Hermesmeyer.

While Goldthwaite struggled from the field in the third quarter, Martin’s Mill went on a 16-3 run and took the lead for good. All five of the Lady Mustangs’ starters scored during the decisive third quarter, with Vaughan and Nixon scoring four points each.

Nixon’s running basket in the lane staked Martin’s Mill to a 41-29 lead before Hermesmeyer’s buzzer-beating 3-pointer cut the Lady Mustangs’ lead to 41-32 as the third quarter ended.

In the fourth quarter, Goldthwaite got no closer than eight points of Martin’s Mill, which is making its 18th appearance in the state tournament. Goldthwaite was making its third state appearance – and its first in 24 years.

The Lady Eagles took an early 11-4 lead as Jernigan converted a conventional three-point play, and Howard made two 3-point shots. Hermesmeyer’s conventional three-point play gave Goldthwaite a 15-14 lead with 54 seconds left in the first quarter.

Howard’s third 3-pointer of the first half staked the Lady Eagles to a 21-16 lead with 5:57 left in the second quarter. The Lady Mustangs rallied for a 25-23 halftime lead on Wise’s put-back. Neither team scored in the final three minutes of the second quarter.

The Martin’s Mill defense limited Howard to two field goal attempts in the second half and Goldthwaite guard Abbey Patrick to four attempts for the entire game. Patrick was one of the Lady Eagles’ top 3-point shooters this season.

Class 2A Girls State Semifinals Game

Friday, March 1

At Alamodome, San Antonio

Martin’s Mill 54, Goldthwaite 43

MARTIN’S MILL – Kate Lindsey 13, Alli Vaughan 12, Kara Nixon 18, Ruthie Mein 7, McKenna Wise 4.

G’WAITE – Jemma Williams 2, Lainey Jernigan 9, Lanna Gore 2, Hope Hermesmeyer 20, Addisyn Howard 10.

Score by Quarters:

Martin’s Mill 16 9 16 13 – 54

Goldthwaite 15 8 9 11 – 43

3-pointers – Goldthwaite: Hermesmeyer 4, Howard 3. Martin’s Mill: Lindsey 4, Mein 1.

Free throws – Goldthwaite 12-15, Martin’s Mill 9-15.

Photo by Terry Thompson.