Kenedy rallies late to clip Eagles 53-49 in regional quarterfinals

By Mike Lee

Eagle Contributor

Karsen Reyes made a layup and four free throws in the final 1:38 Tuesday night as the Kenedy Lions rallied to beat the Goldthwaite Eagles 53-49 in a Class 2A boys regional quarterfinal basketball game at San Marcos High School.

Kenedy improved to 22-10 and advanced to the Region IV-2A tournament Friday and Saturday at Hays CISD in Kyle.

Goldthwaite, the co-champion of District 29-2A, finished 22-10. The loss snapped the Eagles’ 12-game win streak.

Luke Sanderson led the Eagles with 23 points Tuesday while Aidyn Lee added nine points and Bryce Brookings scored eight. Brookings fouled out with 2:04 left to play. Other scorers for Goldthwaite were AJ Wetzig with five points, Zach Rodriguez with two points and Jack Wetzig with two.

Shomari Wilcox led Kenedy with 14 points before fouling out with 1:24 left. Reyes scored 10 points, and Samir Holloway added seven points before fouling out with 3:49 remaining.

Other scorers for Kenedy were Tristan Mireles and Ayden Castillo with five points each, Logan Hill with four points, Daniel Pena and Donovan Toussaint with three points each, and Michael Martinez with two.

Sanderson scored 14 of Goldthwaite’s 17 points in the fourth quarter. His driving layup staked the Eagles to a 40-34 lead with 4:53 to play. The Lions rallied and took a 43-42 lead on Wilcox’s put-back with 2:49 to go.

Sanderson made another driving layup that put Goldthwaite in front for the final time at 44-43 with 2:31 remaining.

Kenedy took the lead for good 45-44 on two free throws by Donovan Toussaint with 2:04 left. After a Goldthwaite turnover, Reyes’ transition layup extended the Lions’ lead to 47-44 with 1:38 remaining.

Sanderson made two free throws and a 3-point shot in the final 1:24, but Reyes’ four free throws in the final 18 seconds kept Kenedy in the lead.

After the Lions opened by taking an 11-4 lead, the game was close throughout. Kenedy led 15-14 after the first quarter, and the score was tied at 25-25 at the half and again at 32-32 after the third quarter.