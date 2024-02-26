Eagles face Kenedy on Tuesday at San Marcos

By Mike Lee

Eagle Contributor

The Goldthwaite Eagles will play the Kenedy Lions at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 27, at San Marcos High School in a Class 2A regional quarterfinals basketball game from Region IV.

Goldthwaite is 22-9 while Kenedy is 21-10. The Eagles beat Skidmore-Tynan 55-51 in the area round while the Lions beat Junction 66-51 in their area game. Goldthwaite has won 12 consecutive games this season.

The Goldthwaite-Kenedy winner will advance to the Region IV-2A boys’ tournament this weekend at Hays Consolidated ISD in Kyle.