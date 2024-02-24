Lady Eagles hold off San Saba, 54-50, for state basketball berth

By Mike Lee

Eagle Contributor

BUDA – The Goldthwaite Lady Eagles withstood a furious fourth-quarter rally by the San Saba Lady Dillos for a 54-50 win Saturday in the Region IV-2A girls’ basketball championship game at Buda Johnson High School.

Goldthwaite won its 23rd consecutive game this season and improved to 34-3. The No. 8-ranked Lady Eagles will make their third appearance at the UIL state tournament – following the 1955 and 2000 seasons – in the Class 2A semifinals on Friday morning at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

San Saba, which finished second to Goldthwaite in District 29-2A, finished 33-7. The No. 19 Lady Dillos were seeking their second state berth in three years.

The Lady Eagles, who were tasked Saturday with trying to beat their biggest rival for a third time in 46 days, led by double digits much of the game.

But San Saba sophomore Chass Gonzales, who spent seven minutes of the third and early fourth quarters on the bench with four fouls, returned and made three 3-point shots and two free throws in a 2:42 span of the fourth quarter that rallied the Lady Dillos within 49-48 with 3:06 to play.

Hope Hermsmeyer made a driving layup with 2:27 left, and teammate Abbey Patrick made 3 of 4 free throws in the final 1:56 to help the Lady Eagles hold off the Lady Dillos’ charge.

“That was too close for comfort,” Goldthwaite coach Angie Hermesmeyer said after guiding the Lady Eagles to their first state berth in 24 years. “I’m super proud of the girls. Each one of them handled the end of the game really well – especially Abbey Patrick with that layup and free throws at the end.”

Hope Hermesmeyer led Goldthwaite with 22 points, including a 7-for-7 performance on free throws. Patrick added 11 points, including five in the final 3:28.

Other scorers for the Lady Eagles were Lainey Jernigan with eight points, Lanna Gore and Addisyn Howard with six points each, and Angelica Oosthuizen with one.

Cinzlea Stanton led San Saba with 23 points, including 11 points in the third quarter that kept the Lady Dillos in the game while Gonzales was out with foul trouble. Gonzales scored 11 of her 17 points during San Saba’s fourth-quarter rally.

Other scorers for the Lady Dillos were Olivia Sebastain with six points, Aaliya Patino with three points, and Macy Sebastain with one.

Both teams made seven 3-point shots, but Goldthwaite made 13 of 16 free throws while San Saba made 9 of 20.

Gore scored on back-to-back baskets, and Hermesmeyer made two 3-pointers as Goldthwaite raced to a 14-2 first-quarter lead. Patrick’s 3-pointer with three seconds left in the first half kept the Lady Eagles with a double-digit lead at 30-18 at halftime.

Midway through the third quarter, Patrick’s 3-pointer and two free throws by Hermesmeyer gave Goldthwaite its largest lead at 40-23.

“I never felt comfortable,” Coach Hermesmeyer said. “First of all, it’s San Saba and the rivalry and all. And you can’t relax with the way they play with full-court pressure.

“The first time we played (Jan. 9), we were down 16 points and came back to win. So I knew this game wasn’t over.”

Photo cutlines:

The Lady Eagles celebrate on the court immediately after the final buzzer in Saturday’s regional championship game.

The Lady Eagles pose with their regional championship trophy after Saturday’s game.

Goldthwaite girls’ basketball coach Angie Hermesmeyer makes the final cut to bring the regional tournament net back to Goldthwaite.