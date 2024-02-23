Dr. Christopher Bailey named lone finalist for Goldthwaite CISD Superintendent

By James Taylor

Goldthwaite Eagle

Dr. Christopher Bailey of Abilene ISD was named the lone finalist for Goldthwaite CISD Superintendent at the Board of Trustees meeting held Thursday, Feb. 22.

After a 21-day waiting period, the Board will vote on hiring Bailey to replace retiring Superintendent Ronny Wright, who has been with GCISD for 15 years.

According to a press release from GCISD, the Board engaged a lengthy processed to determine the finalist, starting in July 2023 with the hiring of Texas Association of School Boards (TASB) Executive Search Services to help direct the search. A community involvement survey was conducted to define the leadership qualities desired of the new superintendent.

“The profile developed from these meetings and the survey was the yardstick used by the Board in evaluating the applicants for the position,” the release says.

The board selected eight applicants for initial interview, then four were invited back for a second interview. A site committee of the Board then visited Abilene ISD and reported back to the Board.

Bailey has served in an administrative role as the Executive Director for Behavior and Student Support for Abilene ISD for nine months; as Clark Middle School Principal in Abilene ISD for three years; Assistant Principal at Katy ISD for six years; Director of Bands for James E. Taylor High School in Katy for five years; and Associate Director of Bands there for four years, according to the GCISD press release and Bailey’s LinkedIn career history.

“As students prepare to live in a global workforce, we must equip them with the skills that they will need to operate in jobs with ubiquitous access to technology and for careers that may not even exist yet,” Bailey says on his LinkedIn profile. “No longer can we operate schools in a cookie cutter, Industrial Aged conveyor belt. Students must be an active and engaged participant in developing their own learning experiences. As leaders, it is our responsibility to adapt to new ways of thinking, allowing students to explore their imagination through inquiry, assess students through multiple measures of intelligence and embrace our role as facilitator of learning as opposed to teachers of content.”

In his current role, Abilene ISD says on their web site “[Bailey] leads a team that is dedicated to removing barriers to learning and providing socio-emotional, behavioral, and mental health supports.” The bio continues, “Dr. Bailey regularly presents professional development sessions at state and national conventions in the areas of leadership development, inclusion for special learners, and vertical teaming for student success.”

Bailey is a guest lecturer for Baylor University and has presented at conferences for educational organizations including the Texas Association of School Administrators, National Association of Elementary School Principals, the Texas Association of Supervision and Curriculum Development, and others. He has served on professional committees and received multiple nominations for teacher of the year, and was named Principal of the Year for Region 14 in 2022, according to the GCISD press release.

Bailey received his Bachelor of Music degree from Stephen F. Austin State University in 2003, his Master of Music degree from Baylor University in 2005, and his Doctor of Education degree from Baylor University in 2020, according to the GCISD press release and the Abilene ISD web site.

According to Fox News West Texas coverage, “Dr. Bailey has been a tremendous asset for Abilene ISD students, teachers, and staff,” Dr. David Young, Abilene ISD superintendent emeritus, said. “I am grateful for his commitment to ensuring that all AISD learners have opportunities to be equipped for brighter futures. While his presence in our district will be sorely missed, I look forward to his continued success while leading Goldthwaite CISD into the future.”

Bailey’s wife of 21 years, Shelley, currently serves as an elementary intervention teacher in Abilene ISD. They have three sons: Owen, a freshman at Baylor University; Eli, in 8th grade; and Isaac in 3rd grade.

“I am humbled to be named lone finalist for superintendent in Goldthwaite CISD,” Bailey said in the GCISD press release. “Our family looks forward to immersing ourselves in the Goldthwaite community. I cannot wait to learn about the great traditions of Eagle Nation and provide leadership to the GCISD community alongside a staff already doing great things for kids.”

GCISD Board President Keri Roberts said in the release: “We are excited to name Dr. Bailey as our lone finalist. We can’t wait to welcome him to our Goldthwaite family, and we look forward to all the great things to come under his leadership.”