Kayla Sparks named lone finalist for Superintendent at Mullin ISD

The Mullin ISD School Board named Kayla Sparks, the current principal at Mullin ISD, as the lone finalist for the position of Superintendent on Tuesday, Feb. 20, following an announcement earlier this year that Dr. Ronald Beard would be retiring at the end of June.

“We are so excited to have Mrs. Sparks as our lone finalist,” Board President Marion Ferguson, said in a Mullin ISD press release. “She has been working closely with our current Superintendent, Dr. Beard, and truly understands the uniqueness of Mullin ISD. In these financially difficult times, her experience in small rural schools is invaluable.”

Sparks has been with Mullin ISD as the principal since 2023. Prior to coming to Mullin she served as Graduate Assistant to the Dean of Education at Tarleton State University, English/Language Arts Instructor, Grant Writer, Testing Coordinator, Instructional Coach, and Principal in Gustine, High Island, Hamilton, Three Way, and Santa Anna, and Coleman ISD.

“I am humbled and honored to be named the lone finalist for the Superintendent of Mullin ISD,” Sparks said in the Mullin ISD press release. “Throughout my career, I have partnered with many parents, teachers, community members, and other stakeholders, focused on achieving excellence and providing the best educational experience for the students. My varying roles have provided me with rich experiences that have influenced my belief in the importance of strong leadership. I am a passionate leader who will always put students first. This community of Mullin has welcomed me with open arms, and I am very appreciative of the support. The trust and partnerships that we are forming will continue to grow and flourish as our school thrives. Mullin is a small school with incredible potential. I am excited to lead the Bulldogs to the next level of excellence with the great team of educators by my side!”