Lady Eagles test Mumford in Region IV-2A semifinals

By Mike Lee

Eagle Contributor

The semifinals are set for the Region IV-2A girls’ basketball tournament this weekend at Buda Johnson High School.

In Friday’s semifinals, No. 19-ranked San Saba (28-6) will face No. 6 Shiner (32-2) at 6 p.m. Eighth-ranked Goldthwaite (32-2) will face Mumford (31-9) at 8 p.m.

The semifinal winners will play at 1 p.m. Saturday for the Region IV-2A championship and a berth in the UIL Class 2A state tournament.

Here’s a glance at the four teams in the Region IV-2A girls’ tournament:

Goldthwaite Lady Eagles

Record: 32-3.

Regional Quarterfinals: Beat Johnson City 46-29.

Noteworthy: The Lady Eagles have allowed an average of 23.3 points in three playoff games.

Streak: The Lady Eagles have won 21 straight games.

Key Wins: Comanche, Burnet, Brownwood twice, Hamilton, San Saba twice.

Key Losses: Lorena twice, Cisco.

Mumford Mustangs

Record: 31-9.

Regional Quarterfinals: Beat Flatonia 38-22.

Noteworthy: The Mustangs have allowed an average of 27 points in three playoff games.

Streak: The Mustangs have won 22 of their last 24 games.

Key Wins: Rogers, Flatonia twice, Normangee twice.

Key Losses: Franklin, Burnet, Little River Academy twice.

San Saba Lady Dillos

Record: 28-6.

Regional Quarterfinals: Beat Mason 53-38.

Noteworthy: The Lady Dillos carried only seven players on their varsity roster during the regular season.

Key Wins: Eula, Eastland, Christoval, Mason three times.

Key Losses: Eastland, Cisco, Comanche, Goldthwaite twice.

Shiner Lady Comanches

Record: 32-2.

Regional Quarterfinals: Beat Thrall.

Noteworthy: Shiner is the highest ranked team in the Region IV-2A tournament with a No. 6 statewide ranking.

Streak: Shiner has won 25 straight games.

Key Wins: Poth, Johnson City, Flatonia twice.

Key Losses: Class 4A La Vernia, 4A Cuero.