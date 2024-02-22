Fans have chance to see Eagles and Lady Eagles in-person Friday
By Mike Lee
Eagle Contributor
Fans of Goldthwaite High School basketball will have an opportunity to see both the Eagles and Lady Eagles in-person in the Class 2A playoffs on Friday.
The Lady Eagles’ game, being part of the Region IV-2A tournament, was scheduled ahead of time by the UIL. The Lady Eagles will play Mumford at 8 p.m. Friday at Johnson High School in Buda.
The Eagles are in the area round of their playoffs, so they and the Skidmore-Tynan Bobcats had flexibility in scheduling their game. The two schools decided on 5:30 p.m. Friday at Lehman High School in Kyle, which is only 10 miles, or a 20-minute drive in traffic, from Buda.
Kyle Lehman is just on the east side of Interstate 35 while Buda Johnson is west of I-35.
Eagles vs. Skidmore-Tynan Matchup
Goldthwaite Eagles
Record: 21-9.
Bidistrict: beat Brackett 60-54.
Noteworthy: Avenged a 62-45 loss to Johnson City with a 38-27 win to gain a share of the District 29-2A title.
Streak: The Eagles have won 11 straight games.
Key Wins: Hamilton, Johnson City, Brackett.
Key Losses: Clifton twice, Cisco twice, Johnson City.
Skidmore-Tynan Bobcats
Record: 25-6.
Bidistrict: beat Agua Dulce 73-44.
Noteworthy: The Bobcats opened the season with 12 straight wins.
Streak: The Bobcats lost two of their final four District 31-2A games and finished as the 3 seed.
Key Wins: Class 3A Falfurrias, Class 1A McMullen County.
Key Losses: Class 4A Sinton, 3A Goliad, 2A Port Aransas twice.