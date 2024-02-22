Fans have chance to see Eagles and Lady Eagles in-person Friday

By Mike Lee

Eagle Contributor

Fans of Goldthwaite High School basketball will have an opportunity to see both the Eagles and Lady Eagles in-person in the Class 2A playoffs on Friday.

The Lady Eagles’ game, being part of the Region IV-2A tournament, was scheduled ahead of time by the UIL. The Lady Eagles will play Mumford at 8 p.m. Friday at Johnson High School in Buda.

The Eagles are in the area round of their playoffs, so they and the Skidmore-Tynan Bobcats had flexibility in scheduling their game. The two schools decided on 5:30 p.m. Friday at Lehman High School in Kyle, which is only 10 miles, or a 20-minute drive in traffic, from Buda.

Kyle Lehman is just on the east side of Interstate 35 while Buda Johnson is west of I-35.

Eagles vs. Skidmore-Tynan Matchup

Goldthwaite Eagles

Record: 21-9.

Bidistrict: beat Brackett 60-54.

Noteworthy: Avenged a 62-45 loss to Johnson City with a 38-27 win to gain a share of the District 29-2A title.

Streak: The Eagles have won 11 straight games.

Key Wins: Hamilton, Johnson City, Brackett.

Key Losses: Clifton twice, Cisco twice, Johnson City.

Skidmore-Tynan Bobcats

Record: 25-6.

Bidistrict: beat Agua Dulce 73-44.

Noteworthy: The Bobcats opened the season with 12 straight wins.

Streak: The Bobcats lost two of their final four District 31-2A games and finished as the 3 seed.

Key Wins: Class 3A Falfurrias, Class 1A McMullen County.

Key Losses: Class 4A Sinton, 3A Goliad, 2A Port Aransas twice.