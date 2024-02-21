Lady Eagles start fast, down Johnson City 46-29 in regional quarterfinals

By Mike Lee – Eagle Contributor

Beating Johnson City for a third time in 46 days proved no problem for the Goldthwaite Lady Eagles on Tuesday night.

Goldthwaite raced to a 15-2 first-quarter lead and cruised to a 46-29 win over fellow District 29-2A member Johnson City in a Class 2A girls’ regional quarterfinals basketball game played at Lampasas High School.

Goldthwaite improved to 32-3 this season, and with its 21st consecutive win, punched its ticket to the Region IV tournament for the second straight year. The Lady Eagles are scheduled to play Mumford at 8 p.m. Friday in the regional semifinals at Buda Johnson High School.

San Saba (28-5), another District 29-2A team, is scheduled to face Shiner (32-2) in Friday’s first regional semifinal game at 6 p.m. Friday.

The Region IV-2A championship game is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday. All the Region IV-2A tournament games are at Buda Johnson High School.

Against Johnson City, Hope Hermesmeyer scored 17 points for Goldthwaite, and teammate Abbey Patrick added 11 points, including three 3-point shots.

Lainey Jernigan led Goldthwaite’s fast start, scoring all nine of her points in the first quarter. Goldthwaite finished the first quarter with a 12-0 run and led 15-2 after the first eight minutes. Johnson City never got closer than 10 points for the remainder of the game.

Goldthwaite shot 52 percent from the field (11 of 21) in the first half, which was punctuated by Patrick’s 3-pointer at the second-quarter buzzer that extended the lead to 31-15 at halftime.

Goldthwaite cooled off during a six-point third quarter, missing 10 of 12 shots from the field and losing five turnovers. But as has been the case all season, Goldthwaite’s defense came to rescue.

Goldthwaite’s defense limited Johnson City to 1-of-7 shooting from the field and forced five turnovers during a three-point third quarter.

A 3-pointer by Patrick and a driving layup by Hermesmeyer gave Goldthwaite its largest lead at 42-18 with 5:25 left to play.

Johnson City’s tough start included three fouls against 6-foot post Carly Norton in the opening 4:45. After Norton drew the three quick fouls, her tall presence was minimized. She scored four points and often didn’t challenge Goldthwaite players driving for the basket to keep from fouling out.

Norton eventually fouled out, anyway, late in the game.

Goldthwaite’s 32nd win extended its school record for wins in a season. Johnson City finished 27-8 and was ranked No. 1 in Class 2A in December before finishing 7-5 in District 29-2A.

Class 2A Girls Regional Quarterfinals Game

Goldthwaite 46, Johnson City 29

Tuesday, Feb. 20, at Lampasas

G’WAITE – Abbey Patrick 11, Jemma Williams 1, Lainey Jernigan 9, Lanna Gore 4, Hope Hermesmeyer 17, Angelica Oosthuizen 2, Rylee Greenway 2.

JC – Brooke Hobbs 9, Jackie Earley 8, Caylee Corpus 3, Maddy Hacker 5, Carly Norton 4.

Score by Quarters:

Goldthwaite 15 16 6 9 – 46

Johnson City 2 13 3 11 – 29

3-pointers – Goldthwaite: Patrick 3, Hermesmeyer 2, Jernigan 1. JC: Corpus 1, Hacker 1.

Free throws – Goldthwaite 6-12, JC 7-15.