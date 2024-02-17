Lady Eagles rout Kenedy, will face Johnson City on Tuesday in regional quarterfinals

By Mike Lee

Saturday Update: The Goldthwaite Lady Eagles will play Johnson City in the regional quarterfinals at 8 p.m. on Tuesday at Lampasas. (San Saba and Mason are playing Monday at Llano)

All four girls’ basketball teams from District 29-2A advanced through the area round Thursday and Friday and will face each other next week in the region quarterfinals of the Class 2A Region IV playoff bracket.

Goldthwaite, the District 29-2A champion, routed Kenedy 65-22 Friday. The Lady Eagles will face district foe Johnson City after it rallied for an improbable 45-42 win over Skidmore-Tynan. Johnson City trailed 42-25 in third quarter but scored the final 20 points of the game to pull out its area-round win.

Goldthwaite (31-3) beat Johnson City (26-7) in both of their District 29-2A games – 39-15 at Johnson City and 54-28 at Goldthwaite. Johnson City entered the playoffs as the No. 4 seed from District 29-2A.

Mason, the 3 seed from the district, beat Port Aransas 46-32 on Thursday. San Saba, the 2 seed from 29-2A, beat Freer 65-27 Friday. San Saba and Mason will meet in the regional quarterfinals in other side of the Region IV bracket.

San Saba (27-5) swept Mason (21-13) in both of their district games this season.

Neither of the regional quarterfinal games involving the District 29-2A teams had been set as of Friday night.

The regional quarterfinal winners will advance to the Region IV-2A tournament Feb. 23-24 at Buda Johnson High School.

At Ingram Tom Moore High School on Friday, Hope Hermesmeyer and Lainey Jernigan combined for 24 points in the first half as Goldthwaite built a 35-10 lead over Kenedy at halftime.

Abbey Patrick and Addisyn Howard combined for nine points in the third quarter as the Lady Eagles extended their lead to 50-12 after three quarters. Goldthwaite’s JV call-ups played most of the fourth quarter.

The Lady Eagles’ 31st victory Friday set a school record for wins in a season, breaking the previous record set by last year’s team.

The Goldthwaite Lady Eagles celebrate their Class 2A Region IV area championship Friday after their 65-22 win over the Kenedy Leopards.