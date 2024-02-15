No. 1 seed Eagles face Brackett in bidistrict Monday

By Mike Lee – Eagle Contributor

The Goldthwaite Eagles beat the Mason Punchers 68-46 Tuesday at Mason in the final regular-season game. The win meant that Goldthwaite and Johnson City are co-champions of District 29-2A boys’ basketball. Both teams finished 11-1 in district games.

Goldthwaite won a flip to be the No. 1 seed for the upcoming Class 2A boys’ playoffs. As the 1 seed, the Eagles (20-9 overall) will face Brackett (17-13) in bidistrict at 6 p.m. Monday at Kerrville Tivy High School.

Brackett finished fourth in District 30-2A this season with a 7-7 league record.

The Goldthwaite-Brackett winner will advance to play the winner between Agua Dulce and Skidmore-Tynan in the area round later next week.

As the 2 seed, Johnson City (19-8 overall) will play Sabinal (16-13) in bidistrict.