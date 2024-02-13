Lady Eagles area playoff game set Friday at Ingram

By Mike Lee – Eagle Contributor

The Goldthwaite Lady Eagles will play the Kenedy Leopards in the area round of the Class 2A girls’ basketball playoffs at 7 p.m. Friday at Ingram Moore High School. Ingram is located about 6 miles west of Kerrville on Highway 27.

Eighth-ranked Goldthwaite, the District 29-2A winner, is 30-3 this season and has won 19 consecutive games. Kenedy, the third-place team in District 31-2A, is 19-12.

In Monday’s bidistrict games, Goldthwaite beat Sabinal 69-19 while Kenedy beat Agua Dulce 44-26.

Kenedy is located 60 miles southeast of San Antonio. Goldthwaite and Kenedy have no common opponents this season.