Lady Eagles to face Sabinal in bidistrict

By Mike Lee

Eagle Contributor

The Goldthwaite Lady Eagles finished an undefeated run through the District 29-2A girls’ basketball schedule with Tuesday’s 87-27 win over Center Point.

The Lady Eagles completed their regular season 29-3 overall and 12-0 in District 29-2A. They have won 18 consecutive games entering the postseason.

Goldthwaite will play Sabinal (17-10 overall) in bidistrict at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 12, at Comfort. Sabinal finished as the No. 4 seed in District 30-2A with an 8-6 district record.

San Saba beat Johnson City on Tuesday in their final regular-season game. San Saba (25-5, 10-2) finished as the No. 2 seed from District 29-2A. Mason (19-13, 7-5) and Johnson City (24-7, 7-5) tied for third place in district, but the Cowgirls won a flip Wednesday and will be the 3 seed. Johnson City will be the 4 seed.

District 29-2A/30-2A Bidistrict Games

Goldthwaite vs. Sabinal (17-10), 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 12, at Comfort.

San Saba vs. Charlotte (17-17), 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 12, at Ingram.

Mason vs. Stockdale (17-9), 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 12, at Boerne Champion High School.

Johnson City vs. Falls City (26-5), unavailable.

The Goldthwaite Lady Eagles celebrate their second consecutive District 29-2A girls’ basketball championship on Tuesday at Jody Conradt gym.