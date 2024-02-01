UIL 2024-2026 Reclassification and Realignment

By Mike Lee – Eagle Correspondent

Mills County Districts

Class 2A

Football, District 10-2A Division II – Goldthwaite, Bremond, Chilton, Frost, Hubbard, Mart, Meridian, Wortham.

Basketball, District 29-2A – Goldthwaite, San Saba, Center Point, Harper, Johnson City, Junction, Mason.

Class 1A

Football, District 14-1A Division II – Cranfills Gap, Evant, Mullin, Oglesby, Priddy.

Basketball, District 25-1A – Brookesmith, Zephyr, Cherokee, Lometa, Mullin, Priddy, Richland Springs.

Volleyball, District 15-1A – Zephyr, Mullin, Richland Springs, Rochelle.