Jury Trial Cancelled for Monday By Editor | January 19, 2024 | 0 From the Mills County Courthouse: The jury trial on Monday has been cancelled and potential jurors do not need to show. Posted in Breaking News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Schwartz Ad January 16, 2024 | No Comments » Goldthwaite Eagle Classifieds January 16, 2024 Burn Ban Lifted October 25, 2023 | No Comments » Mills County Judge’s Report January 19, 2023 | No Comments »