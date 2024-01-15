Courthouse To Open Tuesday at 10 a.m. By Editor | January 15, 2024 | 0 The Mills County Courthouse closed Monday due to inclement weather, and will open at 10 a.m. Tuesday if weather permits. Posted in Breaking News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Eagle Office Opening Late This Week January 14, 2024 | No Comments » Schwartz Ad January 10, 2024 | No Comments » Goldthwaite Eagle Classifieds January 10, 2024 Mills County Judge’s Report December 28, 2023 | No Comments » Burn Ban Lifted October 25, 2023 | No Comments »