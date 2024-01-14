Eagle Office Opening Late Monday By Editor | January 14, 2024 | 0 Due to forecasted icy weather, the Eagle office will open at 10 a.m. or later Monday morning, Jan. 15. You can e-mail your submissions to goldnews@centex.net. Posted in Breaking News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Schwartz Ad January 10, 2024 | No Comments » Goldthwaite Eagle Classifieds January 10, 2024 Mills County Judge’s Report December 28, 2023 | No Comments » Burn Ban Lifted October 25, 2023 | No Comments »