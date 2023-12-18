Road Closure By Editor | December 18, 2023 | 0 From the Mills County Courthouse: Road closure from intersection 325 to 332 on C.R. 312 from Tuesday, December 19th from Wednesday, December 20th. Precinct 3 will be doing roadwork within the city limits of Mullin. Please bypass these roads. Posted in Breaking News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Mills County Judge’s Report December 14, 2023 | No Comments » Schwartz Ad December 13, 2023 | No Comments » Goldthwaite Eagle Classifieds December 13, 2023 Burn Ban Lifted October 25, 2023 | No Comments »