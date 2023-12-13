Schwartz Ad By Editor | December 13, 2023 | 0 Click the following link for this week’s ad: https://www.schwartzfoodstore.com/ads Posted in Breaking News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Goldthwaite Eagle Classifieds December 13, 2023 Community Choir Christmas Cantata coming Dec. 10, 13 December 5, 2023 | No Comments » Mills County Judge’s Report November 30, 2023 | No Comments » Burn Ban Lifted October 25, 2023 | No Comments »