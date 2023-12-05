Community Choir Christmas Cantata coming Dec. 10, 13

By Susan Reynolds

We are not sure exactly how long our community has enjoyed opening the Christmas Season with the Community Choir’s Christmas Cantata. We only know for sure that listening to the chorus of voices proclaiming the Savior’s birth and our response in worship and praise has become a bright point of light for the season. Come hear the Word in song with a 17 member orchestra and a 35 member choir on Sunday, December 10 at 5:00, Wednesday, December 13 at 7:00, or both! This year’s choir represents 5 counties, 11 churches, and 5 faiths. Come, if for no other reason than to experience a taste of Heaven, and hear as the Community Choir and Orchestra lifts their many voices as one.