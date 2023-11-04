Lady Eagles finish 2nd at Class 2A state XC meet

By Mike Lee

Eagle Contributor

The Goldthwaite Lady Eagles finished second to defending state champion Hamilton at the UIL Class 2A Girls State Cross Country Championships on Saturday at Old Settlers Park in Round Rock.

Goldthwaite finished with 100 points while Hamilton won its second consecutive team title with 83 points. Christoval finished third for the second straight year, this time with 110 points, and Muenster (129) was fourth for the second year in a row.

Goldthwaite, which finished eighth last year, was led Saturday by sophomore Emily Bartek, who finished the two-mile run in eighth place with a time of 12 minutes, 10.4 seconds. Freshman Payten McGee was the Lady Eagles’ No. 2 runner Saturday in 16th place in 12:23.3. Senior Rani House finished 21st for Goldthwaite in 12:34.4.

The biggest surprise for the Lady Eagles on Saturday was junior Addisyn Howard, usually their No. 6 or 7 runner, finishing as Goldthwaite’s No. 4 runner in 12:54.6. She was timed in 14:30.90 at the Oct. 24 regional meet.

Also for Goldthwaite, Rylie Hillis finished 67th in 13:15.2; Madi Wood 81st in 13:28.3; and Kenley Howard 82nd in 13:29.3.

Hamilton defended its team title as Anna Pearcy finished fifth, Kaitlyn Walton ran 22nd and Chaska Downs was 24th.

(Photo cutline: The Goldthwaite Lady Eagles receive their runner-up trophy at the UIL Class 2A Girls State Cross Country Meet on Saturday at Round Rock.)