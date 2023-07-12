Goldthwaite families lose homes in fire; donations welcome

A structure fire completely consumed an apartment building in Goldthwaite the evening of Tuesday, July 11, displacing three families.

While there were no human casualties, one family dog was lost in the fire, and a family cat escaped the fire but has gone missing

Mills County residents and businesses have rallied to help the affected families, who lost all of their possessions in the fire.

As of noon on Wednesday, July 12, Eagle staff is aware of the following opportunities to help:

• An account has been set up at Schwartz Food Store for donations. Codi McCarn and Ashley Spradley are coordinating: https://www.facebook.com/codi.annm/posts/pfbid0Vx56WFU93q21S6QMUSUo3NGyyFzdQNj5VcADajYKpvunoWPrhm8EM5Xp9vrGhPRrl

• The Hill Country Veterans Alliance is collecting donations of clothing and household items. Kris Weeks is coordinating: https://www.facebook.com/Weeks.Kris

• A photo of the missing cat can be found here: https://www.facebook.com/jojo.francisco.54/posts/pfbid02h4JQCZkW4ygvDL3NqYrNxfJkc1VJRMUrNZkysLDzKTuJtDynwrL237D5e9TqKbPel

If you know of other opportunities to help the affected families, please e-mail goldnews@centex.net with the information and it will be added to this list.

See the July 19 edition of The Eagle for photos and the full story.