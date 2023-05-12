Jernigan sweeps hurdle races at Class 2A state track meet

Mike Lee / Eagle Contributor

AUSTIN – Goldthwaite junior Lainey Jernigan swept the Class 2A girls’ hurdle races Friday at the UIL Track & Field State Meet, winning the 100-meter hurdles in 14.62 seconds and taking the 300 hurdles in a personal-best and school-record time of 44.12.

Goldthwaite came up just short in the final Class 2A girls’ team standings with 29 points – good for fourth place. Refugio, Panhandle and Stamford tied for the 2A girls’ state championship with 32 points after a dramatic finish in the 4×400 relay.

By finishing second in the 4×400 relay in 4:01.07, Panhandle went from 16 to 32 points. By finishing third in the 4×400 relay in 4:02.88, Stamford went from 20 to 32 points. By finishing fourth in the 4×400 relay in 4:02.98, Goldthwaite went from 21 to 29 points.

Mason won the 2A girls’ 4×400 relay in 3:58.74, but the Cowgirls finished seventh with 22 points.

On the boys’ side, Goldthwaite senior Javier Vanegas-Martinez finished third in the 1600 in 4:32.27, and the Eagles’ senior also ran fourth in the 3200 in 9:57.87. In the 1600, Vanegas-Martinez shaved one-tenth of a second off the school record he originally set April 29 at the regional meet.

In the 300 hurdles, Jernigan was a wire-to-wire winner, taking the lead over the first two hurdles and actually widening her lead over the final two hurdles. Her 44.12 improved the GHS school record of 44.89 that landed Jernigan second place at last year’s state meet.

In the 100 hurdles, Jernigan pretty much led the entire race. She started with the leaders and used her strength to take command of the race by the midway point. She won comfortably in 14.62 – her second-fastest time this year to a 14.55 posted at the Zephyr regional qualifiers meet.

Goldthwaite teammate Hope Hermesmeyer finished seventh in the 10 hurdles in 15.80. Also for the Lady Eagles, senior Avery Graves cleared 10-0 for sixth place in the pole vault.

See the May 17 Goldthwaite Eagle newspaper for more details and reaction from the state track meet.