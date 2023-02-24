Eagles falls to Santa Maria, 50-35

Chris Ibarra scored 32 points Thursday night as the Santa Maria Cougars beat the Goldthwaite Eagles 50-35 in a Class 2A boys’ area playoff game played at Falls City.

District 32-2A winner Santa Maria won its 17th consecutive game after a 1-9 start this season that included losses to three Class 6A teams, three 5A teams and two 4A teams. The Cougars (18-9) advanced to next week’s regional quarterfinals.

Goldthwaite, the 2-seed from District 29-2A, finished 22-8. The Eagles were led Thursday by Luke Sanderson with 13 points, Jack Carroll with nine points and Ethan Deeds with eight points.

The Eagles experienced a rough start that included a three-point second quarter and 12 turnovers compared to 11 points in the first half. The Cougars led 22-11 at the half.