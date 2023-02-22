Eagles, Lady Eagles next playoff games set

By Mike Lee – Eagle Contributor

The Goldthwaite Eagles will play the Santa Maria Cougars in a Class 2A boys’ area basketball playoff at 6 p.m. Thursday at Falls City. The Eagles are 22-7 and the Cougars are 18-9.

The Lady Eagles will play Dallardsville Big Sandy (located near Beaumont) in the semifinals of the Region IV-2A girls’ basketball tournament at 8 p.m. Friday. The regional tournament will be played at Johnson High School in Buda. Goldthwaite is 30-3 while Big Sandy is 31-4.

Mason (25-14) will play Hearne (31-8) in the other regional semifinal game at 6 p.m. Friday at Buda Johnson High School.

The regional tournament championship game is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday at Buda Johnson. The winner of the regional tournament will advance to the UIL state tournament March 2-4 in San Antonio.