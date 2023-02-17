GHS basketball playoff doubleheader set Monday at Comfort

By Mike Lee – Eagle Contributor

Goldthwaite basketball fans can see both the Lady Eagles and Eagles play in a Class 2A playoff doubleheader Monday at Comfort.

The Lady Eagles (29-3) will play Falls City (31-6) in a Class 2A girls’ regional quarterfinal game at 6 p.m. at Comfort High School.

The Eagles (21-7) will play San Antonio Stacey (15-16) in a Class 2A boys’ bidistrict game at 7:30 p.m. Monday at Comfort. The Eagles are the No. 2 seed from District 29-2A while Stacey is the 3-seed from District 30-2A.

This will make the third consecutive year for the Lady Eagles and Falls City to meet in the playoffs. In the previous two years, they met in bidistrict, and Goldthwaite won both games — 45-29 in 2021 and 41-35 last year.