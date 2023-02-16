Lady Eagles face Yorktown on Thursday

The Goldthwaite Lady Eagles will play the Yorktown Kittykats in the area round of the Class 2A girls’ basketball playoffs at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Comfort.

District 29-2A winner Goldthwaite is 28-3. Yorktown, the No. 3 seed from District 3-2A, is 15-19.

Yorktown beat Freer 45-42 in bidistrict on Tuesday. Goldthwaite beat Sabinal 66-22 in bidistrict on Monday.

The winner will play the Falls City-Kennedy winner in the regional quarterfinals next Monday or Tuesday.