Lady Eagles Bidistrict Info

Lady Eagles to play Sabinal in bidistrict on Monday

The District 29-2A champion Goldthwaite Lady Eagles will play Sabinal in the bidistrict basketball game at 6 p.m. Monday at Ingram Moore High School in Ingram.

Goldthwaite finished its regular season Tuesday with a 62-12 win at Center Point. The Lady Eagles finished the regular season 27-3 overall and 11-1 in district.

Sabinal, the No. 4 seed from District 30-2A, finished its regular season 15-9 overall and 9-5 in district.

Also in District 29-2A, Mason and Harper finished tied for second place, each with an 8-4 district record. San Saba lost 37-33 Tuesday to Johnson City. Thus, the Lady Dillos, the reigning Region IV-2A champions, slipped to the No. 4 seed in district with a 7-5 record.