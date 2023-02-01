Late Paper Delivery By Editor | February 1, 2023 | 0 Due to icy road conditions, Goldthwaite Eagle delivery from the press in Kerrville will be delayed until Thursday afternoon. Posted in Breaking News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Courthouse Closed January 31, 2023 | No Comments » Winter Weather Advisory January 30, 2023 | No Comments » Mills County Judge’s Report January 30, 2023 | No Comments » Schwartz Ad January 25, 2023 | No Comments » Burn Ban Active January 23, 2023 | No Comments »