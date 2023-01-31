Courthouse Closed By Editor | January 31, 2023 | 0 Per Judge Jett Johnson, the Mills County Courthouse is will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday, Jan. 31-Feb. 1, due to icy weather. The county is monitoring weather conditions to open the courthouse again as soon as it is safe. Posted in Breaking News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Winter Weather Advisory January 30, 2023 | No Comments » Mills County Judge’s Report January 30, 2023 | No Comments » Schwartz Ad January 25, 2023 | No Comments » Burn Ban Active January 23, 2023 | No Comments »