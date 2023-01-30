Winter Weather Advisory

From the US National Weather Service Fort Worth Texas:

Widespread disruptions to travel are anticipated starting Monday night continuing through at least Wednesday morning. If traveling, please TAKE IT SLOW and consider changing or canceling travel plans this afternoon through Wednesday.

* Freezing drizzle will create some slick spots on bridges/overpasses this morning despite mostly dry surface roads.

* Scattered freezing rain and sleet showers will develop this afternoon, worsening road conditions.

* Widespread bands freezing rain and sleet are expected to develop late Monday night and continue off/on before temperatures warm above freezing Wednesday afternoon.