Unofficial results in the Nov. 8, 2022, Mills County election for County Commissioners include:

County Commissioner, Precinct 2

Robert Head 345

James Leonhard 124

County Commissioner, Precinct 4

Jason Williams 345

Ricky Womack 92

All results are unofficial until canvassed by their respective entity.

