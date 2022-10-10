Burn Ban Reinstated as of Oct. 10, 2022

Oct. 10, 2022 Update:

Mills County Commissioners have reinstated the countywide burn ban until further notice.

Sept. 20, 2022 Update:

Mills County Commissioners have officially lifted the countywide burn ban until further notice.

Sept. 8, 2022 Update:

Mills County Judge Jett Johnson reports that the countywide burn ban is reinstated as of 12:01 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. Hot and dry conditions as well as several recent fires have led to the commissioners taking this action, Johnson said.

Sept. 1, 2022 Update:

Mills County has indefinitely lifted the countywide burn ban, and will continue to monitor rainfall and weather conditions. County Judge Jett Johnson asked that people burn responsibly and not on windy days.

Dec. 12, 2021 Update:

Mills County Commissioners Court approved a countywide burn ban during their Dec. 12 special meeting. That burn ban has been extended until further notice.