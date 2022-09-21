C.R. 199 To Be Closed Until Sept. 29 By Editor | September 21, 2022 | 0 From Mills County: C.R. 199 will be closed due to concrete work from Thursday, September 22nd, at 5:00 p.m. to Thursday, September 29th, at 8:00 a.m. Alternate Road C.R. 186. Posted in Breaking News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Schwartz Ad September 21, 2022 | No Comments » Burn Ban Lifted as of Sept. 20 September 8, 2022 | No Comments » Mills County Judge’s Report August 29, 2022 | No Comments »