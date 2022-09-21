 Skip to content

C.R. 199 To Be Closed Until Sept. 29

From Mills County:

C.R. 199 will be closed due to concrete work from Thursday, September 22nd, at 5:00 p.m. to Thursday, September 29th, at 8:00 a.m.

Alternate Road C.R. 186.
Posted in Breaking News

