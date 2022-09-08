 Skip to content

Special City Council meeting set

City Council to hold Special Meeting Sept. 14

The City Council of the City of Goldthwaite will meet in a special session on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at 12:00pm Noon in the Council Room at Goldthwaite City Hall, 1218 Fisher Street. The agenda is as follows:

Call meeting to order
Prayer
Consider and Act on Ordinance designating an undeveloped portion of Ashley Street an abandoned road and converting it to a utility easement
Presentation by Attorney regarding the development of an Unsafe Structures Ordinance
Adjourn
Robert E. Lindsey III, City Manager
City of Goldthwaite

EXECUTIVE SESSION – The City Council may retire to executive session anytime between the meetings opening and adjournment for the purpose of deliberating business authorized in Texas Government Code Sections 551.071 et seq.

