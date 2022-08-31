Standoff Friday ends in suicide

[Editor’s Note: We missed the jump off the front page for this story in the Aug. 31 edition of The Eagle, so we’re posting the story here online for our readership.]

By Tammarrah Pledger

Goldthwaite Eagle

A DeLeon man died as a result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound at the climax of an incident that occurred off FM 573 near Mullin Friday.

Keith M. Ward, 43, of DeLeon, reportedly arrived at a residence on FM 573 Friday afternoon, and a female resident at that location called the Mills County Sheriff’s Office when Ward refused to leave, according to Sheriff Clint Hammonds.

While the female resident was calling 911 at about 4 p.m., Ward reportedly went to his vehicle and retrieved a firearm, Hammonds said, and he still had it when deputies arrived at the scene. Ward was reportedly located on the porch of the residence and was pacing back and forth with the weapon in hand.

Hammonds said Ward refused to drop the firearm when commanded to do so by law enforcement, which resulted in the MCSO calling for assistance and negotiations began at that point.

During this time officers from the Texas DPS, Texas Parks & Wildlife game wardens, the Brown County Sheriff’s Department, Brownwood Police Department, and an interagency SWAT team were called in.

Local volunteer fire departments from Mullin and Goldthwaite also assisted at the scene to close down part of FM 573, and a Hamilton County EMS ambulance was also called in to stand by.

Hammonds said at one point officers talked Ward into putting his firearm down on the porch, and officers tried to subdue him with a non-lethal device. At about 9:30 p.m. however, Ward picked the weapon back up, placed it under his chin, and shot himself, the sheriff said.

A tactical paramedic with the SWAT team immediately started performing life-saving measure on Ward until the paramedics from the ambulance took over, and Ward was transported to Hendricks Medical Center in Brownwood. He was pronounced dead at the hospital as a result of his injuries.

No other injuries were reported in the incident, and no charges were filed.