Lynn Parker funeral services

Karl Lynn Parker, 62, of Goldthwaite, Texas passed away Friday, July 29, 2022 with his family by his side. Visitation with family will be held at the Western Heritage Cowboy Church 88 US-183 Hwy, Goldthwaite, TX 76844 from 6 to 8 PM, Tuesday, Aug. 2. Funeral Service will be at 10 AM, Wednesday, Aug. 3, in the Western Heritage Cowboy Church, 88 US-183 Hwy, Goldthwaite, TX 76844 with interment to follow at Goldthwaite Memorial Cemetery with Pastor Russ Bristol officiating.