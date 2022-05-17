Lady Eagles’ golf team finishes 2nd at state

By Mike Lee

Eagle Contributor

The Goldthwaite Lady Eagles’ golf team finished second at the UIL Class 2A Girls State Golf Tournament Monday at Tuesday at the Lions Municipal course in Austin.

Goldthwaite improved from fourth place after Day 1 to second in the final team standings after shooting the lowest Day 2 round of any team at 369.

The Lady Eagles finished the 36-hole tournament at 385-369-754 and passed Normangee and Memphis to leapfrog from fourth to second place. Mason won the 2A girls’ state championship with rounds of 360-372 for a 732 total. After Goldthwaite’s 754, Norman finished third at 757 – giving Region IV-2A the top three places at the state tournament.

Crawford finished fourth at 773, and Memphis slipped to fifth at 782.

Individually, Goldthwaite sophomore Brooke Caldwell shot 84-80-164 and tied for fourth place in the medalist standings. Hope Hermesmeyer, another Goldthwaite sophomore, finished 13th in the medalist standings at 94-89-183.

Other Goldthwaite scores were: sophomore Abbey Patrick at 104-97-201, senior Maggie Tupin at 103-103-206, and freshman Lanna Gore at 118-105-223.