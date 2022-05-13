Jernigan, Bartek break school records again at state meet

By Mike Lee

Eagle Contributor

Lainey Jernigan and Connor Bartek broke their own school records again Friday at the UIL Class 2A State Track and Field Meet at Mike Myers Stadium in Austin.

Jernigan finished second in the 300-meter hurdles in 44.89 seconds. Reagan Johnson of Falls City won the event in 43.70.

Jernigan’s 44.89 marked the third consecutive race in which the GHS sophomore broke her own school record. She ran then-record times of 45.89 in the preliminaries and 45.26 in the finals at the April 29-30 Region IV-2A meet.

Bartek finished fourth for the second straight year in the 2A boys’ 3200, but he broke his own school record for the third time this season Friday with his time of 9 minutes, 47.54 seconds. That smashed his previous school record of 10:07.03 set at last month’s regional meet by 20 seconds. Bartek also met his goal of breaking the 10-minute mark for the first time in the eight-lap race.

Meanwhile, the Lady Eagles Eagles’ 4×400 relay foursome of Jemma Williams, Hope Hermesmeyer, Madi Wood and Lainey Jernigan finished third in a year’s fastest time of 4:03.78. Jernigan turned in a 57.77-second anchor lap as the Lady Eagles improved their regional meet time by six seconds.

The Goldthwaiite boys finished ninth in their 4×400 relay Friday night in a time of 3:33.02. The team consists of Jackson Patrick, Luke Sanderson, Aaron Anzua and Colton Esse, who ran a 51.60 anchor lap.

Esse also finished eighth in the 800 in 2:04.43.