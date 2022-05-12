Monday Jury Trial Cancelled By Editor | May 12, 2022 | 0 From the Mills County County Clerk, the Jury Trial scheduled for Monday, May 16, has been cancelled. Posted in Breaking News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Eagles’ golf team finishes 3rd at state May 11, 2022 | No Comments » Schwartz Ad May 11, 2022 | No Comments » Mills County Judge’s Report May 5, 2022 | No Comments » Countywide Burn Ban December 13, 2021 | No Comments »