Eagles’ golf team finishes 3rd at state

By Mike Lee – Eagle Contributor

The Goldthwaite Eagles’ golf team finished third – only three shots out of first place – at the UIL Class 2A Boys State Golf Tournament Monday at Tuesday at the Lions Municipal course in Austin.

Individually, Goldthwaite senior Jackson Patrick shot 81-78-159 and tied for fourth place. GHS senior Cole Hermesmeyer shot 81-81-162 and tied for ninth.

Other individual scores for Goldthwaite included: junior Connor Bartek 93-88-181; sophomore Collin Gardner 91-107-198; and senior Seth Gardner 111-94-205. Bartek’s 88 was a career-best round.

In the final team standings, Lindsey and Vega tied with 36-hole scores of 684. Lindsey won a two-hole playoff to claim the 2A state championship. Goldthwaite was three shots back at 687, Hamilton was fourth at 697 and Albany was fifth at 710. Mason finished eighth at 748.

Ethan Boggs of Morton shot 75-76-151and won the 2A medalist title.