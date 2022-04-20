 Skip to content

Eagles win third straight regional golf title

The Goldthwaite Eagles won their third consecutive regional golf team championship Tuesday at Lozano Golf Center in Corpus Christi by a 68-stroke margin over runner-up Mason. Also, Goldthwaite seniors Jackson Patrick and Cole Hermesmeyer finished 1-2 in the medalist standings for the second year in a row at regional.
The Eagles qualified for the UIL Class 2A Boys state golf tournament scheduled for May 9-10 in Austin. The Goldthwaite boys won state in 2019 and finished as the state runner-up last year.
Goldthwaite finished the regional tournament with a two-day (Monday-Tuesday) team score of 328-336-664. Runner-up Mason finished second at 732, Yorktown was third at 768 and Shiner was fourth at 770.
Patrick shot 75-76 for a 151 two-day score to win the medalist title. Hermesmeyer shot 75-78-153 and won the silver medal among individuals with a one-hole playoff win over Drew Alexander of Yorktown, the Day 1 leader after shooting 73. Hermesmeyer made an eagle-3 on his 17th hole Tuesday and a par on his 18th hole to catch Alexander and force a playoff for the No. 2 medalist.
Other Goldthwaite scores at regional were junior Seth Gardner 89-90-179, sophomore Collin Gardner 89-92-181 and junior Connor Bartek 95-95-190.
Goldthwaite won the Region IV team title last year after winning the Region II championship in 2019. There was no 2020 golf season because of COVID.
