TxDOT word will close road starting April 11

GOLDTHWAITE – Beginning Monday, April 11, 2022, the Texas Department of Public Safety’s (TxDOT) crews will perform maintenance work on State Loop 15, resulting in lane closures in both directions.

The limits of the project will be from US 183 to US 84 E. Work is anticipated to be completed by Friday evening, April 15. Daily closures will take place between the hours of 9 AM to 3:30 PM while work is being performed.