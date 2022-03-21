Collections for fire victims

From GCISD Band Director Susan Reynolds:

This is less of an informative article and more of an announcement of opportunity. As you know, our communities in Central Texas have been hit hard by wildfires. I had a moment of crystal clarity when I saw a Facebook post by my friend from Eastland that said, “a half dozen of my students have lost their homes.”

The bands at GCISD are stepping forward to help those who have lost their homes and the hard working and dedicated firefighters and volunteers. We are asking that donations of the items at the end of this article be brought to First Baptist Church’s side door that faces Fisher Street before 5pm on Thursday. There will be signs on the door as to which room to leave the donations in. Please join the bands and make a difference to our neighbors. Remember the Golden Rule, “Do unto others as you would have them do to you.”

• Personal hygiene items

• Toiletries

• Non-perishable food

• (clothing items are not needed at this time)

From the Mills County Sheriffs Office: