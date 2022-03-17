Use extreme caution to avoid fires

TFS urges locals to avoid starting fires today

Adam Turner, Regional WUI Coordinator for the Texas Forest Service, told The Eagle Thurday Goldthwaite and Mills County are squarely in the most affected area, and residents should use EXTREME CAUTION to avoid any kind of sparks or fire starting today and going through the weekened.

Wildfire activity is forecast to increase along and west of I-35 and into South Texas through the weekend.

An abundance of extremely dry dormant grasses and intensifying drought may produce large wildfires that are difficult to control when exposed to periods of elevated to critical fire weather.

Since Saturday, state and local resources have responded to 70 wildfires that burned 15,274 acres across the state.

Texas A&M Forest Service is monitoring the current situation closely and has prepositioned personnel and equipment across areas of concern.

Learn more at https://tfsweb.tamu.edu/SPWO/.