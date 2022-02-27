Eagles, Falls City set regional quarterfinal game

By Mike Lee

Eagle Contributor

The Goldthwaite Eagles (20-12) will play the Falls City Beavers (11-4) at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Manor in the Class 2A boys’ basketball regional quarterfinals. Goldthwaite advanced to the third round with a 49-44 win over Three Rivers on Friday.

Falls City, which upset No. 14-ranked Port Aransas 59-53 on Friday, started basketball late because it finished as the state runner-up in football in December.

The Goldthwaite-Falls City winner will play the Flatonia-Milano winner in the regional semifinals later this week. Flatonia is ranked No. 7 with a 33-4 record.