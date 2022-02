Eagles, Pirates set area playoff games

The Goldthwaite Eagles have set their Class 2A boys’ area playoff basketball game against Three Rivers for 7 p.m. Friday at Smithson Valley High School in Spring Branch.

Goldthwaite is 19-12 after Monday’s 59-37 bidistrict win over Brackett. Three Rivers is 11-14 after Tuesday’s 40-38 bidistrict win over Santa Maria.

Priddy has set its Class 1A boys’ area playoff game against Huckabay for 8 p.m. Friday at Dublin. Priddy is 26-4 after Monday’s 70-33 bidistrict win over Rochelle. Huckabay is 23-11 after Monday’s 64-46 win over Covington.